Delhi: COVID-19 Patient Shows Recovery After Plasma Therapy; Ventilator Support Weaned Off

In a major step forward, Delhi's Max Hospital on Monday has revealed that their first patient administered with Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds, has shown positive results. The hospital has stated that the patient - a 49-year-old male, was recently weaned off ventilator support. They added that the patient had tested positive on April 4 and then developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure on April 8.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Group Medical Director of Max Hospital Dr Sandeep Budhiraja apprised about the condition of the patient and further narrated the protocol of the therapy.

"The patient was treated as per standard protocol, the situation kept deteriorating and had respiratory failure. He was put on a ventilator. On the request from patients family, we took exceptional approval on compassionate ground from the ethics committee," said Dr Budhiraja.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 had said that the National capital starting plasma transfusion trials for treating COVID-19 patients. Plasma Therapy is basically taking out a component of blood from patients who have recovered from Coronavirus and giving it to a patient infected with COVID-19. When you contract any infection, the body fights back by producing certain antibodies - neutralising the effect of the virus. There are several types of antibodies and hence there need to be tested to identify the type.

ICMR on Plasma therapy

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that plasma therapy can only be used for clinical trials and not for treatment as such. Several governments like Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra have already received permission from the Centre to start plasma therapy on critical patients, by administering plasma donated by a cured patient on a COVID-19 critical patient to battle the virus affecting the patient. On Friday, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation issued a NOC to all states, allowing convalescent plasma trials under ICMR guidelines.

