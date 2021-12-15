Delhi Police Allows Traffic Movement At Singhu Border

After over one year, the Delhi Police on Wednesday allowed traffic movement as well as opened two carriageways at Singhu border after it dismantled all the barricades that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

“It has been decided that Singhu border be opened from Delhi side also. It has been opened for all vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

Besides the Singhu border, farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had laid siege to Delhi's Tikri and Ghazipur borders on November 26 last year in protest against the farm laws.

