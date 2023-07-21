Delhi Police Arrests Man For Stealing Cash From ATM

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash after breaking open an ATM machine in north Delhi, police said on Friday.

Accused Mohammad Azad, a resident of New Mushtafabad, was on parole when he and his associates carried out the theft and surrendered to police the very next day to dodge the police.

On July 2, a branch manager of a public bank at Shahjada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla informed police that Rs 19.94 lakh was stolen by some unknown people by cutting open the bank's ATM. Police said five people had already been arrested in connection with the incident with Azad being the sixth.

Azad was formally arrested on Wednesday and two days police remand was obtained to question him. Rs 1.34 lakh from the stolen amount has been recovered from his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Azad revealed that he was released on parole for 14 days on June 15. A further four days of parole was extended as his wife was suffering from a disease. After committing the offence, he surrendered to dodge the police the next day, the DCP said.

The accused was previously involved in 50 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, cheating, etc. registered in different police stations of Delhi, they said.

The investigation in the case is in progress and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused persons Quasim, Rizwan and Taj Mohammad, police said.

The five accused arrested earlier are Farman (27), a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Dara (58), a resident of Karawal Nagar, Wasim (32), a resident of Nand Nagri, and Imran (25) and Arman (20) -- both residents of Usmanpur.