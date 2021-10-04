Delhi Police Asks NH24 Commuters To Noida, Ghaziabad To Opt For Other Routes Amid Protests

As tensions concerning Lakhimpur violence intensifies, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday, October 4, issued an advisory to the commuters entering the national capital from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. A massive protest broke out against Union Minister of State Ajay Misra over the killing of farmers in the Lakhimpur-Kheri district.

The statement read, “Due to the closure of National Highway 24 and National Highway 9 by Ghaziabad Police regarding protesters, the commuters'/ motorist coming from Sarai Kale Khan take an alternate route for Ghaziabad i.e. Vikas Marg via road No 57 A 'road No 56. Anand vihar and paper market for Ghaziabad and for Noida via D.N D".

On September 27, Delhi Traffic Police had informed that the traffic movement from Uttar Pradesh to Ghazipur was closed concerning the farmers' protest. A coalition of farmers' unions, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), had called for a nationwide strike that was observed from 6 am to 4 pm on September 27, to mark the first anniversary of the implementation of three farm laws.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on the protesting farmers and said that they had 'strangulated Delhi' by blocking the roads. The top court stated that Delhi has the right to free movement which is often curbed with the farmers' peaceful protests. While the Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said that it's ok if people experience inconvenience for a day for farmers.

Lakhimpur violence

On Sunday, October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver.

Akhilesh Yadav is sitting on a dharna in front of his residence in Lucknow demanding justice for farmers who lost their lives while protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village.

Image: PTI