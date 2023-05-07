Delhi Police Beefs Up Security Ahead Of Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Protest For Wrestlers

Delhi police have beefed up security at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that it will hold nationwide protests including in Delhi in support of the protesting wrestlers. A heavy deployment of the police force was also seen at all the borders of Delhi, particularly at the Tikri border in the West part of the national capital. At the Tikri border, several members of SKM were seen trying to enter Delhi to join the wrestlers' protest, but they were stopped by the police. Security has been also increased at the Delhi-Ghazipur border.

Speaking to ANI farmer leader Joginder Singh said, "Government's job is to stop us but we will go to the place where we want to go. If they try to stop us, it will cost them. There are no plans of staying here, if government and administration stop us, then we'll have to stay here."

Security increased at the Delhi-Ghazipur border as farmers likely to march towards Jantar Mantar to join wrestlers' protest pic.twitter.com/siXyHjg0QJ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile at the Jantar Mantar, top Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia who is leading the wrestlers' protest, expressed his gratitude to those who are coming to support the protest. "Those who are coming to support us, I want to say that they should hold the protest in a peaceful manner. This is a fight for women's dignity. I also want to urge the police not to bother our supporters and let them come peacefully," he said.

SKM to hold nationwide protests in support of the protesting wrestlers

Notably, on Saturday, the SKM issued a statement informing that leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh would be visiting the protest site at Jantar Mantar to show their support for the protesting wrestlers.

The SKM in its statement further said that its leaders shall also lead deputations to important administrative officers such as the commissioner of police, Delhi, as well as Union Home and Sports Ministers.

From May 11-18, an all-India agitation shall be held in all state capitals, district headquarters, and talukas. Public meetings and protest marches shall be held and the effigy of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh and the BJP-led central government shall be burnt, the statement of SKM read. Notably, the wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 alleging sexual harassment against the WFI chief, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

It is pertinent to mention that the SKM had spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)