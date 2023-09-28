Delhi Police Bust Human Trafficking Racket, Rescue 17 Girls From Rohini

In a major crackdown, the Delhi police busted a gang involved in immoral trafficking in the national capital and rescued as many as 17 girls from the clutches of the gang. During the action, the police team also arrested four accused including a woman involved in the trafficking racket. A case has been registered against the accused and a probe has been initiated.

The action was taken by the police team of Prashant Vihar police station, which comes under Rohini district. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

Four accused including a woman arrested from the premises

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini District), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu confirmed the news. Apart from the 43-year-old woman accused, the DCP identified the other three accused as Rahul (32), a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar, Delhi, Aman (23) and Abhishek (23), both residents of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The police official lauded the crackdown against the gang by the police team.

A special team led by SHO Prashant Vihar was constituted under the supervision of the DCP, Rohini to check and prevent the incidents of immoral trafficking in Rohini District. According to the DCP, “On September 27th, secret information was received at Prashant Vihar police station regarding an immoral trafficking racket being operated in the area. Based on the information, a decoy customer was sent to the premises of the accused and on his confirmation about the crime, a team led by the SHO under the supervision of ACP Prashant Vihar raided the premises.”

“During the raid, Monika Gupta (name changed), along with her associate Rahul were apprehended. Two customers namely Aman and Abhishek were also arrested from the spot. During the operation, 17 girls were rescued from the spot,” said the police official.

Later, a case was registered at Prashant Vihar police station under relevant sections and a probe was initiated. Further investigation is in progress.