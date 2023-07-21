Enraged Locals Gherao Police Van Over Beat Cop Manhandling Villager

Tensed situation prevailed in Jharoda Kalan area in Delhi as group of angry villagers surrounded a Delhi Police van over an alleged assault meted-out to one of the locals at the hands of the beat cop, who was manning the traffic. The villagers swelled in numbers and began to demand an apology from the errant cop.

It all began when the beat cop was manning the traffic flow in Kharoda Village on Thursday night. As the cop allegedly couldn't handle the smooth functioning of the vehicle movement, a local raised an objection and asked the cop to do a better job. unable to take the criticism, the cop reportedly misbehaved with the local resident. What ensued next was the condemnable act of the cop who then resorted to physical assault. The beat police official purportedly pushed and slapped the local. The cop also then snatched the mobile phone of the local who was trying to videograph the altercation.

Noticing commotion, the crowd gathered and jammed the road. The villagers started demanding apology from Delhi Police officials for the behaviour. " There was an argument which a Delhi Police official and a local resident got embroiled in that escalated further. As per eyewitnesses the altercation between the Delhi Police official and the local resident started with an argument over the local resident complaining over the working of the Delhi Police beat officer. Having not liked the comment the Delhi Police official also reportedly lost his cool. Matter is now resolved," said a Delhi Police official.

In the videos that was accessed by Republic Digital it can be seen clearly that how a group of villagers surrounded the two Delhi Police officials and began demanding apology. Moreover, owing to the pressure exerted by the villagers it could also be seen that the Delhi Police wrote a complaint copy. Later one of the Delhi Police officials also was seen requesting the crowd to calm down and assuring the villagers that the entire matter would be looked into and any lapses or misbehavior by the official of any kind will result in disciplinary action. The official however also requested the crowd to not react and not indulge in any form violence.

Some of the top Delhi Police officials when spoken to downplay the incident and mentioned that matter was now resolved between the Delhi Police and villagers.