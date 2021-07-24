Delhi Police Inaugurates 'child-friendly Corners' At Police Stations; See Details

Delhi Police came up with a new initiative in police stations. In its endeavour to provide women and child-friendly environment at the Police Stations, the Delhi Police has established “Child-Friendly Corners” in 11 Police Stations of the northwest district. Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, SS Yadav, inaugurated these Child-Friendly Corners on Saturday, July 24.

Child-Friendly Room

Joint Commissioner of the Delhi Police, SS Yadav, inaugurated the “Child-Friendly Room” of Subhash Place Police Station and that of the rest of the 10 police stations virtually in the presence of DCP North West Ms. Usha Rangnani. The Police said that the aim is to provide a dedicated friendly space for children at Police Stations, where they can play, learn and express themselves freely while they interact with Police.

"These child-friendly corners will provide a dedicated comfortable space for children with play materials, educational games, notebooks, coloring books, toys, drinking water, food and have child-friendly fixtures and fittings. A dedicated women staff has also been deployed in each child-friendly corner to look after the kids," said Ms. Usha.

The official further said that it will also provide a positive environment where child in conflict with the law as well as “children in need of care & protection” can be given counseling in association with NGOs. Basically, the purpose is to make them feel comfortable while they walk into any police station and record their statement without any reservation. It will also provide a safe place in police stations which would ensure Child’s Rights to recreation, protection & participation while they are at police stations for any reason.