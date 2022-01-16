Delhi Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals From January 17-21

Ahead of the Republic Day parade rehearsals, Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory elaborating on the traffic arrangement and restriction in the national capital for ensuring smooth conduct of the parade. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversion have been imposed on the overall route as the parade will start from Vijay Chowk and will go up to C-Hexagon via Rajpath.

As per the plan, there will be traffic restrictions at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road, and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 AM to 12 PM from January 17 to January 21.

Routes from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic. Along with the restrictions, traffic has also been diverted and commuters have been requested to observe traffic rules, road discipline, and the traffic police's directions. According to the Delhi Police's advisory, alternative routes have been suggested for the same from north to south and vice versa.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place for #RepublicDay2022 Parade Rehearsals from 17-21 Jan. @dtptraffic is committed to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement. #DelhiPolice urges you to follow Traffic Advisory and latest updates.#DelhiPoliceUpdates@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/vBHuanqUfp — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 15, 2022

Here are the alternative routes:

Commuters from North to South and vice versa can follow:

Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat

Lajpat Rai Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road

Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Attaturk Mar-Kautilaya Marg-Sardar Patel Marg- Mother Teresa Crescent-RML-Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Prithvi Raj Road-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road

Burfkhana-Azad Market-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Punchkuian Road-Hanuman Murti-Vande Matram Marg-Dhaula Kuan

Commuters from East to West and vice versa can follow:

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road-Vande Matram Marg

Notably, the route of the parade will be shorter this year as the marching contingent will end at India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort. Concerning the same, Rajpath, which has been developed under the Central Vista, has been reopened between Vijay Chowk and India Gate for the rehearsal of contingent participating in the Republic Day Parade 2022, an official told ANI.

Republic Day 2022

Meanwhile, the Republic Day celebrations are all set to begin from January 23 this year instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. As a part of the Republic Day celebrations amid the third wave of COVID-19 touching its peak, several restrictions have also been imposed including a reduction in sitting arrangements under which only 25,000 visitors will be allowed in the parade despite having a capacity of 1 lakh viewers.

Image: PTI