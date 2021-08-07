Delhi Police Issues Around 2 Lakh Challans For Violation Of COVID-19 Protocols Since April

For violating COVID-19 guidelines, Delhi Police has issued more than two lakh challans [fines] from April 19, 2021, to August 6, 2021, in the National Capital. According to official data, face mask violation remained the primary reason behind issuing challans during this time period. Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal shared the official data which stated that a total of 2,00,691 challans were issued between April 19 and August 6 for various COVID-19 violations.

An official data showed that out of 2,00,691 challans, 1,69,659 challans were issued to those not wearing masks, 26,744 to those found violating social distancing norms, 1,842 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, etc, 1,562 for holding large public gatherings or congregations and 884 for spitting in public areas. Delhi Police issued challans to 1,072 people for not wearing masks, 215 for violating social distancing norms, two for holding large public gatherings or congregations, 22 for spitting, and 91 for consumption of liquor, gutkha, tobacco, etc, only on Friday, 6 August.

Current COVID-19 situation in Delhi

According to data shared by the health department in Delhi, the National Capital has recorded more than 40 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,36,623 people are so far affected in Delhi by novel coronavirus, out of which, 14,11,042 people have been recovered. Unfortunately, more than 25 thousand people have succumbed to death in Delhi so far. Recently, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced the further lifting of restrictions, in view of the improved coronavirus situation. Following the relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from July 26, with still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it. DDMA recently had passed a color-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of infections.

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI)