Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory In View Of India International Trade Fair

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the India International Trade Fair, which begins on Monday, and mentioned the roads where congestion is expected.

It said traffic congestion is likely to be seen on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road.

Entry to the fair will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to 18. It will be opened to the general public from November 19 to 27.

"No entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and Craft Museum Gate. Entry for media persons from Gate No. 4 and 10. Entry for ITPO officials from Gate No. 4 and 10. No entry for Trade Fair after 6 pm," the traffic police said on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

"No sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. Tickets would be sold online and at selected metro stations. Alighting point for chauffeur driven vehicles and taxis will be on service lane in front of Gate No. 4. Entry to fair grounds may be closed earlier," the advisory read.

Parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked will be towed. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking, it said.

No right turn will be allowed from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg, the advisory stated.

The traffic advisory further asked commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing.

It instructed people to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road. Parking will be available at the Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo, Bhagwan Dass Road (only on Saturday and Sunday), it said, adding that shuttle services will be available from the Bhairon Mandir parking to gate number 1 of Pragati Maidan.

The traffic police asked people to report any suspicious object or person immediately.

