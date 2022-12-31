Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year's Eve Celebrations; Details Here

As the citizens of the national capital get ready to ring in the New Year, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the New Year celebration. Notably, elaborate arrangements have been made by the authorities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city on December 31.

As per the advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police have also made special arrangements for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk) and India Gate on New Year’s Eve. Notably, the Delhi traffic police have identified over 45 places in the city where people assemble for New Year celebrations. Some of them include Qutub Minar, Connaught Place, DLF Promenade Mall, Hudson Lane, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Ashok Vihar, Karol Bagh, EDM Mall, Hauz Khas village, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, etc.

Here is the detailed map of traffic arrangements in Delhi:

Here are a few advisories that you should keep in mind if you are planning to move out for New year's eve celebrations in Delhi:

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond:

R/A Mandi House R/A Bengali Market North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing R/A Gole Market R/A G.P.O., New Delhi Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane R/A Windsor place

Notably, no vehicle shall be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes.

Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place:

Near Gole Dak Khana on (a) Kali Bari Marg, (b) Pt. Pant Marg, (c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area Near Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road &Basant Road towards Paharganj Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G.Marg towards C hexagon Near R/A Bengali market – on Babar Road and Tansen Marg Near Windsor Place- (a) Rajender Prasad Road, (b) Raisina Road Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and R K Ashram Road Near R/A Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road

Following are the routes to go towards the New Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi:

Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhandewalan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road R/A GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhandewalan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road R/A Windsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- ‘W’ Point- ‘A’ Point- DDU Marg- Bhav Bhuti Marg Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited Motorists can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate –J.L.N. Marg side via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg

Notably, as per the advisory, the Old Delhi Railway Station route is not affected.

As per the advisory, here are suggested routes for North-South Movement:

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for North-South directions on New Year’s Eve, which include:

Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Here are restrictions on vehicles on New Year at India Gate:

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements at and around India Gate for the regulation of traffic. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area. In such a case, vehicles will be diverted from the following place:

Q-Point R/A MLNP R/A Sunheri Masjid R/A MAR-Janpath Rajpath Rafi Marg R/A Windsor Place R/A Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road R/A Mandi House W-Point Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road Mathura Road-Sher Shah road SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg SBM-Pandara Road

The Delhi Police has also issued advisories for the Delhi metro. Notably, passengers commuting on the Delhi metro will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 pm onwards on New Year's Eve.

"As advised by the Delhi Police, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station," the DMRC said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)