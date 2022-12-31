Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year's Eve Celebrations; Details Here

Quick links:
Image: ANI
As the citizens of the national capital get ready to ring in the New Year, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the New Year celebration. Notably, elaborate arrangements have been made by the authorities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city on December 31.
As per the advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police have also made special arrangements for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk) and India Gate on New Year’s Eve. Notably, the Delhi traffic police have identified over 45 places in the city where people assemble for New Year celebrations. Some of them include Qutub Minar, Connaught Place, DLF Promenade Mall, Hudson Lane, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Ashok Vihar, Karol Bagh, EDM Mall, Hauz Khas village, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, etc.
Here is the detailed map of traffic arrangements in Delhi:
No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond:
Notably, no vehicle shall be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes.
Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place:
Following are the routes to go towards the New Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi:
Notably, as per the advisory, the Old Delhi Railway Station route is not affected.
As per the advisory, here are suggested routes for North-South Movement:
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for North-South directions on New Year’s Eve, which include:
Here are restrictions on vehicles on New Year at India Gate:
Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements at and around India Gate for the regulation of traffic. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area. In such a case, vehicles will be diverted from the following place:
The Delhi Police has also issued advisories for the Delhi metro. Notably, passengers commuting on the Delhi metro will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 pm onwards on New Year's Eve.
"As advised by the Delhi Police, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station," the DMRC said in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies)