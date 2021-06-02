Delhi Police Nabs Most Wanted Criminal Mohammed Azahruddin 'Ajaan' With Rs 25,000 Bounty

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a most wanted criminal who was allegedly involved in a series of criminal cases including dacoity. DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that the accused was identified as Mohammed Azahruddin alias Ajaan. The police had recently declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

"Accused Was Declared a Proclaimed Offender By The Court. We had been working on him for a long time. ACP Attar Singh got a tip-off regarding him and he was held," said Mr Kushwaha.

The police official said that Azhar was wanted in a case of sensational armed dacoity that took place in the area of Neb Sarai. In this case, the reward was declared on him.

Azhar along with his six associates broke into the house of a businessman in the Neb Sarai area. They held the family members hostage and locked them in a room. The entire house was then ransacked and the valuables were robbed off. The accused person also took away the DVR of CCTV in a bid to destroy the evidence.

The police got the tip-off that Azhar was living in the Jaitpur area. A raiding party was immediately formed and a raid was conducted. Azhar was held by the police team. During the interrogation accused Azhar has disclosed that he, along with his other 6 associates broke into the house of the victim and robbed cash and jewellery at gun point. He has also disclosed that he had arranged the arms and ammunition for committing this heinous crime. He has further revealed that one of his associates namely Shiv Kumar earlier used to work as the driver of one of the victims, an owner of a steel furniture shop, but he was fired.

Shiv Kumar, who was having grudge against the said victim, passed the information to Azhar and they decided to rob the house. Their aide, Arman Malik, one of the accused posing as a courier boy entered the house first and subsequently Azhar with other associates forcibly entered the house and committed the dacoity. The associates of Azhar had already been arrested in this case but he was absconding.

