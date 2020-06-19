Delhi Police's Covid-beaters Turn Life Savers; Donate Plasma To Coronavirus Patients

The Delhi Police personnel apart from performing their duties for nation amid Corona pandemic, have now turned life savers for hundred of COVID-19 positive patients by donating plasma.

Sub Inspector Sachin, Constable Om Prakash, Parveen Kumar and Rai Singh have become the face of plasma donors in Delhi Police. They are currently posted with the Amar Colony Police Station.

According to sources, all the police personnel were earlier tested positive of the novel coronavirus and had to be hospitalised under intensive care. As per sources, the police personnel who had given up hope on their recovery from the deadly infection however regained hope as they successfully battled the virus.

After their discharge from hospital, they immediately joined duty and decided to help others suffering from the disease.

"This is our new life, now we have decided we will live for nation and serve the humanity. We came to know that a senior citizen was battling for life at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Rohini. I immediately went to donate plasma. And I am happy to share that the patient recovered within days and have been discharged," said SI Sachin Kumar.

Constable Om Prakash said that his family had doubts when he decided to donate plasma but after all, it was the question of somebody's life, the constable added.

"There were many patients who needed plasma. When doctors called me, I went to save them. Doctors told me the patients were discharged. I don't know all were transfused my plasma or it was only a single patient," said constable Om Prakash.

Likewise, Constable Praveen and Rai Singh also donated plasma and saved the life of Corona patients.

All four police personnel were felicitated by a senior police official. They are now sharing their experience with others to save their life. The senior police official said that more than a hundred lives have been saved by the Delhi Police personnel by donating plasma.

(Representative image-PTI)