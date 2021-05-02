Delhi Police Rallies COVID-19 Efforts To Serve People In Distress Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amid an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 infections across the country, the Delhi police are stepping up to help the citizens of the national capital in times of distress.

The police personnel are arranging medical aid for the hospitals and keeping track of the well-being of senior citizens.

Not only this, in order to assist people during the COVID crisis, the police is also arranging funerals for the ones that succumbed to the virus.

"On Friday, the police station in Dwarka Sector 23 in Delhi received a call regarding the death of a COVID patient in his house. The condition of his family was also serious who were home isolated. The deceased person was identified as SP Kahre (69), a resident of Sector 22 Dwarka. The Delhi police arranged an ambulance to shift the dead body to RTR Hospital under COVID protocols," the police said.

"The son of the deceased was also shifted to the Venketashwer Hospital," it added.

The horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive damage to the country and is continuing to ravage the national capital.

According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, on Saturday, the city recorded 412 COVID related fatalities, which is the highest single-day death toll ever since the pandemic broke out in 2020, taking the total number of deaths to 16,559. The new infections reported in the city were 25,219, pushing the total number of COVID cases to 11,74,552.

Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by another week.

He took to his Twitter account to announce the government's decision, "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," he wrote.

Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

On Sunday, India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 infections pushing the toll to 1,95,57,457. A record 3,689 daily fatalities took India’s death toll to 2,15,542.

(Inputs from ANI)

