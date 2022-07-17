Delhi Police To Sign MoU With FM Channels For Air Traffic Updates

The Delhi Police is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio channels to give live updates about traffic congestions and diversions to commuters in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Dwarka Range and Public Interface Unit) Ankit Singh said that the information regarding the traffic will be taken from the ranges and forwarded to the public relations officer (PRO) to further pass it to the FM channels.

"There are over 1.22 crore registered vehicles in the national capital. People listen to FM channels while driving their vehicles. Through this system, we would like to enhance our reach to more people. The commuters would get the information of VVIP moments, special arrangements, dharna, protest, etc. so that they can plan accordingly. We have opted for this medium as we feel it is very convenient for us and the commuters.

"The Public Interface Unit (PIU) of the traffic police gets details from all the ranges in the city about the traffic congestions or jams in the respective areas. It further passes this information to the PRO who will later share the information with the FM channels for the broadcast. The commuters will also be suggested about the diversions on the particular routes," Singh said.

The DCP said that the Delhi Police has also started taking information from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about the weather conditions.

“The waterlogging after the rain also becomes a very crucial factor for the traffic jams. We have been using all the platforms, including social media and the application of the Delhi Police called ‘Tatpar’, through which we update people about the traffic situation across the national capital," Singh said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone II) Surender Singh Yadav said, "We are signing the MoU as the FM radios have a wide and live reach especially with the commuters as well as auto and cab drivers. We want that they should have updates about the traffic congestion or the traffic movement. If there are some emergencies where we make diversion or wherein there is a prediction that the weather is not good and in our analysis, there is traffic congestion in later hours, so it is better to keep the public updated so that they can plan their journey accordingly." Police officials said that the traffic police regularly update the traffic situation in the city through its Twitter handle, but not everyone is on Twitter.

“But people do listen to FM channels and they can get the live updates about their routes if there is any change in it,” a senior police officer said.

The officer further said, "Many times, heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, break down during peak hours which leads to a traffic jam on that particular stretch. This kind of information can also be shared with commuters and they will be suggested alternate routes for their convenience. The MoU is yet to be signed but we have started passing the information to FM channels." Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that this is another step of reaching out to the citizens of the city.

"We are in the process of signing an MoU with the FM channels. This is another step of reaching out to the citizens of the national capital. We are planning to increase our reach with the public through FM radios and to keep them updated about traffic in the city," Nalwa said.

