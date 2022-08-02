Delhi: Police Use CCTV Footage To Track Down 2 People Who Robbed Jewellery Store

The police used CCTV footage and successfully tracked down two people involved in a robbery at a jewellery store in Delhi's Najafgarh, informed DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan. In the firing incident during the robbery, the store owner was injured and the police also fired back on the leg of one of the accused, DCP Harsha Vardhan said.

"A firing and robbery incident reported at a silver jewellery store in Najafgarh. Store owner sustained bullet injury in jaw. We worked on CCTV footage & tracked 2 accused. One of them fired at police, we fired in retaliation on the assailant's leg," said DCP M Harsha Vardhan.

6.47 kg of cannabis seized from 4 female drug peddlers in Najafgarh

In a separate incident of crime in Najafgarh from a week ago, the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka, nabbed four women drug peddlers from Indira market, Najafgarh with 6.47 kg of cannabis, and recovered four mobile phones from their possession.

The cell received a secret input that some women sell drugs at the Indira market near Anaj mandi, Najafgarh. Later, the women were apprehended by the police after laying a trap.

A large quantity of cannabis was recovered from the women, who were identified as Neelam (35), Sunita (35), Neeta (34) and Savitri (34).

