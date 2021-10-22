Delhi Police's First FIR Was Registered For Stolen Cooking Vessels In 1861, Pic Goes Viral

Did you ever imagine how cases were booked a few hundred years ago? And how did the police usually take action against the culprits in older times? Well, showcasing the same, a picture of the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Delhi Police in the year 1861, is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The post has surprised many and there is every chance that the picture will leave you intrigued too.

First shared by the Delhi Police in 2017, the picture of the 160-year-old FIR is once again surfacing on the internet. Reshared by Yashovardhan Azad, who is the Chairman of a think tank and strategic consultancy, DeepStrat, the image shows a crime incident that took place in the 19th century. The photo shows details of the crime being jotted down. The FIR report written in Urdu tells that the theft of a few utensils, some clothes, a hookah (smoking pipe), and even a Kulfi took place on October 18, 1861.

1861 record of first FIR filed by Delhi police. A priceless piece and a treasured information ⁦@CPDelhi⁩ pic.twitter.com/m0MRp6Lcpu — Yashovardhan Azad (@yashoazad) October 22, 2021

The post was shared with a caption that read, "1861 record of the first FIR filed by Delhi police. A priceless piece of treasured information, "and the Commissioner of Delhi Police was also tagged in the post. Interestingly, the FIR was lodged by a resident of Katra Sheesh Mahal named Maeeuddin Wald Mohammad. This also might surprise you that the stolen items caused only 45 annas, which sums up to around Rs 4 in today's times.

Since the post went online, it has garnered different reactions from the users. One wrote, "Really priceless," and a second user said, "So precious. Thanks for sharing". A third person remarked, "Interesting". While a curious user enquired, "Did they catch thieves or not?".

Was it found … coz today u cant find your mobile if snatched or theft despite it having tracking devices. — Lucknouwwa (@airwarrior123) October 22, 2021

