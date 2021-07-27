Delhi Rains Cause Waterlogging; Affect Day-to-day Life In National Capital; Sees Pics

Quick links:
Delhi citizens experienced waterlogging followed by heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Parts of Delhi including Pragati Maidan in central and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part of the city were affected.
According to the IMD, 'thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain' in Delhi may continue for few more hours. The streets of the national capital were drenched on Tuesday.
Daily life was effected due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging including disturbance in vehicular movements due to rainwater. Some of the stretches with waterlogging were seen included Dhaula Kuan.
Apart from the streets of the national capital, heavy rainfall and waterlogging led to rainwater inside a moving bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at Ullan Batar Marg in the Palam area of Delhi
Visuals from South Delhi's Alaknanda area show people trying to continue their daily life amid heavy waterlogging. Traffic moved at a slow pace at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan.
According to officials, heavy rainfall started since Tuesday morning. According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon had reached the capital on July 13, which was 16 days behind the usual date of onset.
At Safdarjung Observatory, it was recorded that 100 mm of rainfall lashed the city in past 24 hours. A generally cloudy sky with moderate rain is expected later in the day according to the weatherman.
Cars, autorickshaws, and two-wheelers were partially submerged, thus leading to slow-moving traffic in the morning rush hour. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet tweeted saying Delhi's surplus rain to increase.