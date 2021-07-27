Last Updated:

Delhi Rains Cause Waterlogging; Affect Day-to-day Life In National Capital; Sees Pics

Delhi rains visuals were seen all over the social media on Tuesday morning as capital drenched into waterlogging. Daily life, traffic were severely affected.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Waterlogging in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday
1/9
ANI

Delhi citizens experienced waterlogging followed by heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Parts of Delhi including Pragati Maidan in central and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part of the city were affected.

IMD has predicted more rainfall in the city
2/9
ANI

According to the IMD, 'thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain' in Delhi may continue for few more hours. The streets of the national capital were drenched on Tuesday.

Vehicular movement disturbed due to rainwater
3/9
ANI

Daily life was effected due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging including disturbance in vehicular movements due to rainwater. Some of the stretches with waterlogging were seen included Dhaula Kuan.

Rainwater enters inside bus in Delhi
4/9
ANI

Apart from the streets of the national capital, heavy rainfall and waterlogging led to rainwater inside a moving bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at Ullan Batar Marg in the Palam area of Delhi

Visuals from South Delhi's Alaknanda area
5/9
ANI

Visuals from South Delhi's Alaknanda area show people trying to continue their daily life amid heavy waterlogging. Traffic moved at a slow pace at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan.

High-intensity rain started since Tuesday morning
6/9
ANI

According to officials, heavy rainfall started since Tuesday morning. According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon had reached the capital on July 13, which was 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

Delhi received 100 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours
7/9
ANI

At Safdarjung Observatory, it was recorded that 100 mm of rainfall lashed the city in past 24 hours. A generally cloudy sky with moderate rain is expected later in the day according to the weatherman.

Vehicles seen submerged in waterlogged areas
8/9
ANI

Cars, autorickshaws, and two-wheelers were partially submerged, thus leading to slow-moving traffic in the morning rush hour. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet tweeted saying Delhi's surplus rain to increase.

Residents tweeted waterlogging videos on Twitter
9/9
ANI

Residents from Noida and Gurgaon posted videos of rain from their neighbourhoods as heavy flooding and traffic congestions affected daily life during the busy hours of Tuesday morning.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert, waterlogging followed by heavy downpour continues

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert, waterlogging followed by heavy downpour continues
IN PICTURES: From Floods to Wildfires, extreme weather conditions witnessed worldwide

IN PICTURES: From Floods to Wildfires, extreme weather conditions witnessed worldwide