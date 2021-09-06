Delhi Rains: India Meteorological Department Expects Moderate Showers For Next 4 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall for Delhi from 6 September for four days. According to the IMD forecast, there is a chance of ‘very light' rain on Monday and Wednesday, and ‘light rain' on Tuesday.

Dr RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, told ANI, "A light rain spell will be starting on the morning of 6 or 7 September. It will not be similar to the downpour witnessed on 1 and 2 September. We are expecting light showers. On 7 and 8 September, moderate rainfall has been predicted. This trend will continue till 9 September."

Delhi rains to continue after 10 September

Dr Jenamani said that on 10 September, another rainfall spell will begin, with the potential for severe rainfall. There is no orange alert in Delhi until 9 September. The rain will continue to fall, but the temperature will not rise, the IMD scientist informed. He also mentioned that by 8 or 9 September, the details of the impending rain on 10 September will be clear.

Dr Jenamani termed the monsoon trend in Delhi this year as "peculiar" since there was a rainfall deficit in June. In July, though, it was far higher. It decreased in August. However, the country experienced record-breaking rains in September. Delhi received roughly 980 mm of rain during the monsoon season, which is more than half of typical.

06/09/2021: 10:35 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Rajauri Garden, Delhi Cantt, Deramandi), NCR ( Manesar, Indirapuram) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/MpjwhcbXFt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 6, 2021

Climate change behind Delhi's 'peculiar' rainfall pattern

Dr Jenamani said that the rainfall in 2010 was significantly more than this year's record rainfall. "If we consider rainfall after 2011, 2021 had the highest rainfall. Perhaps, September is yet to end. We are not seeing monsoon withdrawal in the near future. If a light rain spell continues, a few millimetres will be added. If 2021 will be breaking the 2010's record, we will be able to figure it out in future." He added that this year's downpour had a big impact.

The IMD scientist also highlighted the implications of climate change, saying that episodes of intense and heavy rainfall in a short period of time are becoming more common as a result of climate change. This trend, he said, was particularly noticeable in Delhi this year. An extended period of heavy rain contributed to the season's highest rainfall total.

Delhi saw heavy rainfall for three consecutive days last week. This resulted in the roads getting waterlogged. A number of videos and pictures had been put up by netizens to show the intensity of the rain and the condition of roads. Numerous people were unable to commute to work or other locations.

Low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal

When asked about the monsoon scenario in other parts of the nation, Dr Jenamani said that parts north of Punjab will experience significant rainfall on 8 or 9 September. Haryana will not have any significant rainfall until 10 September.

Dr Jenamani informed that a low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal. On 6 and 7 September, heavy rains is expected to lash Odisha, and extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/LO69iXW2el — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 4, 2021

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)