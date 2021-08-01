Last Updated:

Delhi: Rains Lash The National Capital, Thunderstorm On Forecast With Areas Waterlogged

Delhi rains continue to lash as IMD has predicted additional rainfall throughout the first week of August. Check-out unday morning showers visual of Delhi here.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning
Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on the onset of August. Rain lashed parts of the capital during the wee hours of Sunday. Delhi police had to put barricades in certain areas to avoid untowardness. 

Visuals from Delhi's Connaught Place
Early morning showers lashed at parts of city. The rainfall continues in Delhi as earlier on July 27 heavy rain had caused major waterlogging. The IMD at that time had alerted for continuous rainfall.

Waterlog visuals from Yamuna Bazar
The heavy rainfall that started during the wee hours of Sunday resulted in waterlogging in several areas including Yamuna Bazar. The IMD has said that rainfall will continue in the capital.

Breathtaking image from Delhi' Barapullah Flyover
The breathtaking image depicts the intensity of rainfall that started during the early hours of Sunday. Visuals from Barapullah Flyover shows what Delhiites woke up to on the weekend.

Vehicular movements effected due to rainfall
The heavy rainfall in the early hours caused disturbance to vehicular movements due to unclear sight. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi.

Heavy waterlogging in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar
The Sunday morning rainfall was followed by waterlogging. Visuals from Delhi's Yamuna Bazar show cars passing through waterlogging. However, Delhi's air quality is under 'satisfactory' category.

Vehicular movement continues amid rainfall
Parts of Delhi that received heavy rainfall include Yamuna Bazar, Ashram, Anand Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and ITO. SkymetWeather had earlier predicted rainfall in northern India in the first week of August.

Rainfall to continue this entire week
According to the predictions of SkymetWeather, rainfall to continue throughout the first week of August and apart from Delhi, rainfall to occur in regions including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall visuals before sunrise in Delhi
The entirety of Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, and Dadri is also predicted to receive rainfall

Monsoon arrives late but continues rain in Delhi
Meanwhile, dense cloud cover, heavy showers keep weather pleasant in the national capital on Sunday morning. More visuals from Barapullah Flyover of the capital. More rainfall is predicted in few parts

