Delhi: Rains Lash The National Capital, Thunderstorm On Forecast With Areas Waterlogged

Quick links:
Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on the onset of August. Rain lashed parts of the capital during the wee hours of Sunday. Delhi police had to put barricades in certain areas to avoid untowardness.
Early morning showers lashed at parts of city. The rainfall continues in Delhi as earlier on July 27 heavy rain had caused major waterlogging. The IMD at that time had alerted for continuous rainfall.
The heavy rainfall that started during the wee hours of Sunday resulted in waterlogging in several areas including Yamuna Bazar. The IMD has said that rainfall will continue in the capital.
The breathtaking image depicts the intensity of rainfall that started during the early hours of Sunday. Visuals from Barapullah Flyover shows what Delhiites woke up to on the weekend.
The heavy rainfall in the early hours caused disturbance to vehicular movements due to unclear sight. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi.
The Sunday morning rainfall was followed by waterlogging. Visuals from Delhi's Yamuna Bazar show cars passing through waterlogging. However, Delhi's air quality is under 'satisfactory' category.
Parts of Delhi that received heavy rainfall include Yamuna Bazar, Ashram, Anand Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and ITO. SkymetWeather had earlier predicted rainfall in northern India in the first week of August.
According to the predictions of SkymetWeather, rainfall to continue throughout the first week of August and apart from Delhi, rainfall to occur in regions including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
The entirety of Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, and Dadri is also predicted to receive rainfall