Delhi Rains Lead To Flooding & Waterlogging; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In New Weather Update

On Thursday, Delhi, the national capital awoke to excessive rainfall and waterlogging. On Wednesday, September 1, Delhi received the maximum rainfall in month of September in last 19 years. Severe rain has been falling in Delhi for the past two days, starting early in the morning and lasting for hours, causing massive flooding and heavy traffic.

Delhi rains lead to waterlogging in several areas

Light showers with light thunderstorms and lightning began around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday. The temperature was 26 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of more than 80%. Partial waterlogging was also recorded on certain highways. A section near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) was also noticed with waterlogging. Several roadways were partially or fully saturated, causing traffic congestion. The traffic movement at the Azad market underpass (both carriageway) is halted owing to waterlogging, according to the Delhi Traffic Police. Roads in the Ring road region became flooded. Near India Gate, Dhaula Kuan, and ITO, there was also waterlogging.

In the early hours of Thursday, the underpass near Palam was also flooded. The Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Road, Connaught Place, Minto Road underpass, Panchkuian Road, Janpath, Akbar Road, roadways near India Gate, Vasant Kunj, Ring Road, and Rohtak Road were amongst the places that experienced significant flooding. People shared videos of flooded streets, colonies, and markets to various social media channels.

When Shanti Path became Paani Path this morning. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/82GUunY0qR — Amit Narang (@Amit_Narang) September 1, 2021

Statements by IMD on Delhi rains

IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Wednesday told ANI that Delhi was witnessing the highest rainfall in September in 19 years. Safdarjung and Lodhi road areas had recorded 11.2cm of rain. He said that they had issued an orange alert and that it was the fifth-highest rainfall in 24 hours in Delhi. He also informed that the city had received about 19-20 cm of rain in 27 hours. The IMD in its latest weather forecast informed that the current spell of rain is likely to stop in the next two hours. It also issued a Twitter warning about the downpour's potential impacts:

Slippery roads and traffic disruption on roads.

Water logging in low lying areas.

Occasional reduction in visibility.

Partial damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

Partial damage to vulnerable structures.



The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning on Thursday for the Delhi NCR region due to the continuous rain. "Current cloud patch is over Delhi, it is moving northward and it will cross Delhi region during next 02 hours. So current spell of rain very likely to stop over entire Delhi during next 02 hours," said IMD. As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.

From being a city of lakes & rivers to a city of waterfalls - our Dilli has it all! 😎#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/dkMRruoSlZ — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) September 1, 2021

On September 1, Delhi rains beat records of last 19 years

On Wednesday, Delhi received 112.1 mm of rain in 24 hours, the most precipitation in a single day in September in 19 years. The downpour caused tremendous havoc in the city, flooding numerous areas like the Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, ITO, Janpath, and Ring Road, causing traffic chaos across the national capital. On September 13, 2002, the capital received 126.8 mm of rain. On September 16, 1963, 172.6 mm of rain fell, setting a new record. Starting at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the city received 75.6 mm of rain in just three hours. On Wednesday, there were at least 27 reports of trees falling.

People's reaction on Delhi floods and waterlogging

People have been stuck due to the waterlogging situation in Delhi. Mohit, a Delhiite, who was travelling to go to work got stuck at the underpass as his car stopped functioning. He spoke to ANI and said, "My car got stuck here an hour ago. A traffic personnel came a while back and said that he will be sending a crane to move his car, however, I am still waiting". Monu Kumar, another local said that two-wheeler stopped several times on his way from Noida to Palam. "It took me at about 3 hours to reach here," he said. Delhi residents also took to Twitter to post pictures of the rain, jokes on the situation and criticism towards the AAP Delhi government. Schools students were seen going to school despite the heavy rain, just a day after Delhi reopened schools for the first time since the first lockdown in March 2020.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: PTI