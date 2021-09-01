Delhi Rains: Rain Water Flows Down Flyover Like A Waterfall, Watch Viral Video

In the last 24 hours, the inhabitants of the National Capital Region have witnessed heavy rainfall. On several social networking sites, many pictures and videos of the Delhi rains have created a buzz. People shot many footages from their cars showing the condition of the road. There is one particular clip that shows the scenario of a Delhi flyover.

More about the viral video

The video, which was shot from inside a car, shows that water pouring down the above bridge. In the video, it is also seen that a car is moving slowly below the gushing water. That abundantly flowing water resembles a waterfall. Many people have compared it with Niagara falls. The video was upload on Twitter with the caption, “Welcome to the #WaterfallCity of #Delhi #DelhiRains”

Take a look at the viral video:

The video went instantly viral and received over 24,000 views. Several users have shown concern about the condition. One of the users has written, “Oh god, this is terrible!” while another comically wrote, “A new tourist destination for Delhiites. You can order everything online including the new online RTO services and visit these waterfalls in the National Capital.” The third user commented, “Free car wash service”. Some other comments, “Is it kempty falls ??”, “Delhi mai banega Niagara Falls ... uski ye pehli jhalak hai” and many more.

Thanks Aap making city of Dehli totally Niagara Fallas — S J Kaul (@SJKaul) August 31, 2021

Add to that your video made me feel I was spinning in a water park roller coaster!! :) — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_indus) September 1, 2021

Wow you are witnessing @NiagaraFalls in @Delhi & @ArvindKejriwal who is almost everyday on media publicity has put this view for free for public viewing come to Delhi to witness this rare phenomenon incredible delhi jai ho kejriwal ki now he will blame lord indra for this — Needle's Magic (@NeedlesMagic1) September 1, 2021

More about the Delhi rainfall

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital generally receives 125.1 mm of rainfall in September each year, which means that 90% of the rain predicted for the month occurred on the first day of the month. The city's main weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As per IMD, the region around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, as well as locations in the NCR such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, may expect downpours eventually throughout the day.

This week has been marked by nonstop rain in the National Capital Region. Due to the heavy downpour, the roads were flooded which created a huge problem in traffic. IMD further added that the NRC might experience a Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in its adjoining areas.

(Image: Twitter)