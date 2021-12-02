Delhi Recorded Highest Ever Peak Power Demand In November This Year: BSES

At 3831 MW, Delhi's peak power demand in last November was the highest ever in this month, discoms officials said on Thursday.

However, BSES authorities said that they are fully geared up to ensure adequate power availability during the winter season. According to officials of power distribution companies, in 2020 city's peak power demand in November was 3769 MW while in November 2019 it was 3631 MW.

“At 3831 MW, the peak power demand in November 2021 is more than the peak power demand recorded in November in both 2019 and 2020. In fact, the peak power demand in November 2021 is the highest ever peak power demand recorded in November in the National Capital,” a discom official said requesting anonymity.

The official added that the peak power demand in November 2021 was higher on 15 corresponding days of November 2020 and 16 such days of November 2019. "Translated into percentage terms, Delhi's peak power demand in November 2021 was higher on 50% of the corresponding days of November 2020 and 53% of the corresponding days of November 2019,” the official added.

Officials said that Delhi's peak power demand had been increasingly pipping the power demand in both 2019 and 2020.

Officials also predicted that in December this year the city can witness 5,400 MW peak power demand surpassing the peak winter demand of both 2019 and 2020. Last year, December's peak power demand was 5021 MW while in 2019 it peaked at 5343 MW.

Officials said that the trend has been the same for October too. The peak power demand in October 2021 was 5338 MW, while it was 4769 MW in October 2020 and 4553 MW in 2019.

Moreover, the peak power demand of October 2021 (5388) surpassed the peak power demand of October 2020 (4769MW) on 8 occasions, officials said.

"BSES discoms are using avenues like 'Banking', 'Reserve Shutdown', 'Power Exchange' and ensuring sufficient 'Spinning Reserves' to dispose of surplus power as well as ensuring reliable power supply "In case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange which is available at economical rates," BSES officials said.

