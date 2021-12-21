Delhi Records 102 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

The national capital has recorded 102 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest since June 27, and one death as the positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Tuesday.

On June 27, the city had logged 259 coronavirus cases with four deaths, according to Delhi government data.

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi so far has reached 14,42,390. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the data stated.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,102, it said.

