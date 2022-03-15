Delhi records 131 Covid cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.42 pc

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,201, while the death toll rose to 26,143, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 31,062, it said.

Delhi on Monday had logged 136 cases with a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent, and zero death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11 and 13 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 15, it dipped to 471.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,382 on March 15, according to the official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,316 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 106 (1.03 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 106 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Tuesday health department bulletin stated.

PTI KND SRY

