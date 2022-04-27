Delhi reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50%, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said.

Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64%.

A day before, it saw 1,011 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 percent and one death.

The city on Sunday recorded 1,083 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48%, while one person died due to the disease.

With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases has now increased to 4,832 from 601 on April 11, according to health department data.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than 3 % of the total active cases, the bulletin said.

Currently, 129 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,336 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.

Of the 9,390 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 148 (1.58%) are occupied, the data showed.

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

The government had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in daily cases.

The decision to bring back the mask mandate and the fine came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the national capital.

The city health department said that from April 21, Delhi has started providing free precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres.

Image: PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)