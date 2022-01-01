Delhi records 1,796 new cases, highest since May 22; positivity rate jumps to 2.44%

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded 1,796 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 22, and zero death while the positivity rate mounted to 2.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Thursday, 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent, according to officials figures. The daily cases count had breached the 1000-mark after a gap of seven months.

The number of cases reported on Friday surged to 1,796, with an increased positivity rate of 2.44 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

This single-day rise is the highest since May 22 when 2,260 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent. As many as 182 deaths were also recorded on that day.

The huge spike in fresh cases over the past few days here is being recorded amid a significant jump in the cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi.

India logged 309 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far,and 374 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday had cautioned that the latest variant of the coronavirus was gradually spreading in the community.

Stringent curbs have been put in place as part of the Graded Response Action Plan for COVID-19 to check the spread of the infection and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will decide on implementing more restrictions, he added.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the national capital, logged in the month of December, stands at nine, the highest in the last four months.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,107.

On Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday the daily cases tally had stood at 923, 496 and 331 cases respectively, according to the official data.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,48,211. Over 14.18 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 73,590 tests -- 62,812 RT-PCR tests and 10,778 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. Active cases in Delhi on Friday mounted to 4,410 up from 3,081 on Thursday.

Amid a jump in cases of the latest variant in Delhi, doctors had recently cautioned that people should avoid all gatherings and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the pandemic situation may worsen given the highly transmissible nature of this variant of coronavirus.

According to the Friday bulletin, of the 8,943 dedicated Covid beds in Delhi, 226 were occupied, including by suspected cases, while 8,717 beds were lying vacant.

Also, 27 Covid positive passengers brought from the airport have been admitted in hospitals, it said, adding, in total 82 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support while three severe Covid patient were on ventilator.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 2,284 on Friday while it was 1,560 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 914, a significant jump from 645 on Wednesday, the bulletin said. PTI KND TIR TIR

