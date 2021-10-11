Delhi Records 23 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death In A Day

The national capital reported 23 cases of COVID-19 and zero death due to the infection in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday.

Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the disease in October so far. Last month, five people succumbed to the viral disease.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,218. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,089.

