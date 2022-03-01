Delhi records 344 Covid cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate 0.80 per cent

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday reported 344 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.80 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital's case count has now increased to 18,60,236. The death toll stands at 26,126, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,947, it said.

On Monday, the city had reported 258 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent and zero deaths.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent, and three deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases has dipped to 1,769.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling during this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,581 on March 1.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 11,028 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 160 (1.45 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 105 Covid patients were in hospitals. PTI GVS RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)