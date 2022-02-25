Delhi Records 460 Covid Cases, Two Deaths; Positivity Rate 0.81 Pc

Delhi on Friday reported 460 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent, according to the data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,984, it said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in the national capital has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 stood at 12,312, and on February 25 it dipped to 1,483.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 5,673 on February 25, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant which is highly transmissible.

There are 11,617 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 200 (1.72 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 200 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Friday health department bulletin stated.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)