Last Updated:

Delhi Records 6.4 Degree Celsius Temperature On Thursday Morning

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Delhi

Image: ANI


Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 196 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. 

READ | Air India asks flyers to reach nearly 4 hours before departure amid Delhi airport chaos
READ | Over 40 lakh consumers apply for Delhi govt's free electricity scheme subsidy
READ | Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from Jan 1
READ | Delhi govt launches winter action plan for homeless
READ | Air quality in Delhi in moderate category

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT