Delhi records 739 Covid cases, five deaths; positivity rate 1.48 pc

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,54,167 and the death toll climbed to 26,091, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,035, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 766 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and five deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The number of home isolation cases on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on February 17 it had dipped to 1,945.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling during this period, too registered a dip in their count from 37,116 on February 1 to 12,324 on February 17, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts said since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker for the community as a whole.

And there has been less chance of more spread of infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time, they said.

There are 15,306 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 368 (2.40 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 368 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Thursday health department bulletin stated. PTI KND RHL

