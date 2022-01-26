Delhi records 7,498 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths; positivity rate 10.59 pc

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The national capital reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent, according to the health department's data on Wednesday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called the meeting on Thursday to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19. The issue of reopening schools is also on the agenda.

Wednesday's health bulletin stated that 11,164 patients were discharged in a day and less than 15 per cent of the Covid beds in hospitals were occupied.

The city had logged 5,760 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent and 30 deaths on Monday. A day later there were 6,028 new Covid cases and 31 deaths with a positivity rate of 10.55 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 15, the highest during the ongoing wave of Covid infections.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

So far in January, 603 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital.

However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials have maintained that most patients had comorbidities and Covid was not the primary reason for deaths this time.

As many as 2,137 patients are in hospitals and of them, 725 are on oxygen support. Out of these 725 patients, 155 are on ventilator support. A total of 70,804 tests were conducted the previous day, including 56,737 RT-PCR ones.

The number of active cases stands at 38,315, out of which 28733 patients are in home isolation. The city has 43,662 containment zones.

Delhi has so far reported 18,10,997 COVID-19 cases while 25,710 people have succumbed to the viral disease till now.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government does not want the livelihood of people to be affected and Covid restrictions will be eased as soon as possible. Kejriwal claimed there was resentment among some people against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for turning down the Delhi government's proposal to lift weekend curfew and odd-even scheme of opening shops given the improving Covid situation.

He, however, urged people not to spread hate on social media.

Delhi had on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent. On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths. PTI SLB NSD NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)