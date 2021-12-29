Delhi Records 923 Covid Cases, Highest Since May 30

Delhi on Wednesday logged 923 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest since May 30 and almost double the number of infections recorded the previous day, according to health department data.

The positivity rate climbed to 1.29 per cent from 0.89 per cent on Tuesday. No fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin stated.

On May 30, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.25 per cent.

On Tuesday, the city saw 496 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease.

A total of 71,696 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

There are 2,191 active cases in the national capital. Of these, 1,068 patients are in home isolation, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)