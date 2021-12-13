Delhi Records Cold Day, Very Poor Air Quality

Delhiites experienced a cold Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The Palam observatory recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal and a high of 21.8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday morning, the national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 6.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Tuesday and there will be shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and six degrees respectively, it said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 41 per cent. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city at 4 pm stood at 331 which falls in the very poor category.

The AQI in the neighbouring areas of Faridabad (317), Ghaziabad (310) and Noida (312) was also recorded in the very poor category. The AQI of Greater Noida (272) and Gurugram (253) stood in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)