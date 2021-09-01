Delhi Records Highest Single-day Rainfall In September In 19 Years, Says IMD

Delhi has recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on September 1, which as per India Meteorological Department (IMD), is the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years. The national capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall back on September 13, 2002, and the all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963. The heavy downpour on Delhi caused several areas to submerge in knee-deep waters, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. The rainfall adversely impacted the traffic movement, and IMD has reportedly issued an ‘orange alert.’

Starting at 8:30 AM, as per PTI, the city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall, implying that Delhi has already recorded past the monthly quota of rain on the first two days of the month. On average, according to IMD, Delhi gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year. As per the report, when asked if IMD expected such heavy downpour on the capital - 187.1 mm since 8:30 AM on Tuesday, an official said it was challenging to make “precise predictions” for an area as small as the national capital, two or three days in advance.

"The predictions are for larger areas, say like Haryana and Punjab. This applies across the world," he said, as per PTI.

Monsoon pattern changing due to climate crisis: Expert

Further, as per the report. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, weighed in on the unprecedented levels of rainfalls on New Delhi and suggested that it is due to climate change. PTI quoted Palawat as saying, “The number of rainy days has reduced over the last four to five years, and there has been an increase in extreme weather events...We have been recording short and intense bouts of rains, sometimes around 100 mm rainfall in just 24 hours. In the past, this much precipitation would occur over a period of 10 to 15 days.”

Further, the officials at IMD have said that the Safdarjung Observatory gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Wednesday which is also the highest value recorded in a day in September in 19 years. Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours ending 8:30 AM, the weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam and Ayanagar recorded 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm and 68.2 mm rainfall, respectively.

Since 8:30 AM on Wednesday, IMD stated that Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 78.2mm, 75.4mm, 50mm and 44.8mm rainfall, respectively. On Tuesday, in a period of just six hours, New Delhi recorded 84 mm rainfall between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM. The heavy downpour caused flooding of roads and led to traffic snarls on crucial stretches including ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road.

"The intensity is likely to reduce. Another spell of rain is likely from September 7," an IMD official was quoted by PTI as saying. In its September forecast, IMD said, “Normal to below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of the northwest."

(With PTI inputs)

IMAGE: PTI