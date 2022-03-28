Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Year So Far As Mercury Hits 39 Deg C

Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season at 39.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average, with the temperature expected to rise further in the next couple of days.

At many places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Narela recorded the maximum temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, 10 notches above the normal.

The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road, Ridge, Gurgaon, Ayanagar, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded the maximum temperatures at 40, 40.1, 40.5, 40.2, 40.7, 41.1 and 41.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius, highest for the season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 16 per cent and 70 per cent.

The MeT Department has predicted severe heatwave conditions for the next two days at a few places in Delhi. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

According to IMD officials, lack of rain in March has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on an average.

Last year, the city had recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which was the highest temperature in the month in at least 13 years.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)