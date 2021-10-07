Delhi Records Max Temp Of 34 Deg C

It was a pleasant day in the national capital on Thursday with the maximum temperature settling at 34 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to IMD officials, the minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Thursday morning.

At 5 pm, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 129, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 54 per cent, the weather office said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky on Friday and the city's maximum and minimum are likely to settle at 35 and 23 degrees Celsius.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)