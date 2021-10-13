Delhi Records Maximum Of 33.9 Deg C, IMD Forecasts Clear Skies For Next Two Days

Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also predicted clear skies in the national capital for the next two days.

The minimum temperature in the city on Wednesday was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, it said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 37 per cent, the MeT official said.

On Tuesday, the city's maximum temperature had settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

