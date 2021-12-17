Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 20.4 Deg C; Air Quality 'very Poor'

The national capital on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city experienced a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category throughout the day.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science's SAFAR system, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 319 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 56 per cent, the weather office said.

The IMD's forecast said shallow fog was likely on Saturday and that the minimum and the maximum temperatures are expected to settle around seven and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

