Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 25.6 Degrees C; Air Quality ‘moderate'

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday rose to 25.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the IMD said.

The relative humidity for the city oscillated between 90 per cent and 42 per cent, it said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature of the national capital was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category (reading 180) at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

