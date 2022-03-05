Delhi records maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it added.

The humidity levels oscillated between 85 per cent and 47 per cent.

The city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department said.

The 24-hour air quality of the city was recorded in the "moderate" category on Saturday with the AQI clocking 115 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT RC

