Delhi records maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city residents woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the MeT office said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5:30 pm was 45 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 13.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. PTI AMP RC

