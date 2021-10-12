Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 34 Degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 38 per cent.

On Monday, minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi had settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department had also issued a green (all is well) alert in the city from October 12 to 16.

