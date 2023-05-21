Last Updated:

Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 42.9 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (PTI)


The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 25 per cent and 74 per cent, it added.

The night temperature had settled three notches below normal at 24 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies and heatwave conditions at isolated places on Monday. It has also predicted strong surface winds reaching speeds of 25-35 kilometres per hour during the day.

READ | Uttarakhand administration urges pilgrims to take weather update before visiting Kedarnath

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 43 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 40.4 degrees. 

READ | KKR vs LSG weather update: Will rain gods wreak havoc at Eden? Know qualification scenario
READ | Hot weather conditions in Haryana and Punjab; mercury hits 42.5 degree Celsius in Hisar
READ | Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, police urge pilgrims to follow weather forecasts
READ | Citizens in Mumbai to receive weather updates on phones during monsoon: BMC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT