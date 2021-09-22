Delhi Reported Fewer Dengue Cases In Sept Than Previous Years: Health Minister Jain

Dengue cases were registered at a less rate this year in comparison to 2020 when 188 people were infected in the national capital, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. Speaking to news agency ANI, he also announced the launch of the '10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute' campaign for containing the spread of dengue throughout the city.

Further talking about the registered dengue cases in September, Jain added the infection toll in September is less than the previous years. As per that, a total of 87 dengue cases were reported from September 1 to September 19, whereas, 188 cases were reported in the same month last year. Also, no fatalities have been reported due to dengue cases. Stating the situation under control, Health Minister Jain said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is fully prepared for any kind of health crisis.

Meanwhile, lauding the Delhi government's efforts towards the situation, he said that the government campaign has resulted in fewer cases this year. The maximum number of cases were reported from children.

Earlier, a report was issued on Monday, September 20, which showed a total of 84 Malaria cases and 44 Chikungunya cases till September 18. Furthermore, Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya cases show symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Delhi Government's '10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute' campaign

Health Minister Satyendar Jain also spoke about the campaign for eradicating dengue cases from the national capital and said that the government appeals to the people for devoting 10 minutes at 10:00 PM every Sunday for the coming 10 weeks for inspecting their houses and cleaning stagnant water.

If there is stagnant water anywhere at their house, they need to clean it to avoid the breeding of mosquitoes, he added. Jain also informed that a challan will be issued to the government offices if any kind of larvae is found which can lead to mosquito breeding.

Delhi COVID-19 update

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 39 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 21, and the infection rate stood at 0.06%. Furthermore, no fatalities have been reported due to the Coronavirus and the situation is under control. The minister urged everyone to strictly follow social distancing and wear masks.

With agency inputs

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@ANI