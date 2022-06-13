Delhi reports 126 dengue, 21 malaria cases this year

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A total of 126 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till June 6, 118 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in the report.

No death has been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far, it said.

Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, the report said.

Fifteen cases have been reported this month till June 11.

From January 1 to June 4, 31 cases were logged in 2021, 19 in 2020, 13 in 2019, 24 in 2018 and 50 in 2017, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to a congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

In 2016, 10 deaths due to dengue were reported.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Delhi also has reported 21 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said. PTI KND CJ CJ CJ

