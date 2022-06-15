The Covid-19 cases across the national capital are rising rapidly as Delhi reported 1,375 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has also increased in Delhi as it has spiked to 7.01%. The government recorded 19,622 tests across the national capital in the last 24 hours out of which as mentioned earlier 7.01% were tested positive.

With this, the Union Territory currently has 3,643 people infected with the coronavirus. In a sigh of relief, not a single death because of Covid-19 has been reported in the national capital.

The majority of the Covid positive cases in Delhi have chosen home isolation where 160 patients have decided to be admitted to a hospital. Around 8 patients are currently on a ventilator, whereas 50 patients have been admitted to ICU. It is also important to mention that 909 people have recovered as they tested negative in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination in Delhi

A large number of people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The official numbers as per the government site are 3,46,14,233. Out of the total, 1,80,93,778 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 1,52,00,300have been administered the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

On the 15th of June, a total of 26,877 people were jabbed. The government of Delhi has also administered Covid vaccines for the age group of 15-17 and in the last 24 hours, 777 children have received the jab.

India began providing precautionary doses to all adults above the age of 18 on April 10 at private vaccination centres. The Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are now available for ₹225 per dose. Until now, in Delhi, 13,20,155 people have been administered the precautionary dose.

In India, a total of 1,95,54,43,719 people have been jabbed, out of which 1,01,41,24,999 have received at least the first dose, whereas 90,26,46,715 people have been fully vaccinated. Other than that, 3,86,72,005 have received the precautionary dose across the nation.

It is pertinent to mention that over 10.7 crore children from the age group 15-17 have received either of the doses in the country whereas over 5.5 crore children in the age group 12-14 have received either of the doses as of June 15.