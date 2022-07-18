Delhi Reports 15 Dengue Cases In July; Total Tally For 2022 Rises To 158, No Deaths

As many as 15 cases of dengue have been reported so far, in the month July, in Delhi, taking the tally to 158 cases reported to date in 2022, as per the report from the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ). Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The national capital had recorded 32 case of dengue in the month of June, 30 cases in May, 20 cases in April, 22 cases in March, 16 cases in February and 23 cases in January.

However, it is important to note that zero deaths have been reported so far this year in Delhi due to the disease.

Looking at Delhi's record in the previous years, 4726 cases were reported in 2017, 2798 cases were reported in 2018. The year of 2019 saw a slight improvement as 2036 cases were reported, while 2020 only saw 1072 dengue cases and 2021 saw a whopping rise in dengue cases as 9613 were reported in the capital.

At least 23 deaths due to dengue were reported in 2021, which was more than he combined total of deaths reported from 2017 to 2020. According to the report produced by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), 8 cases of Chikungunya and 29 cases of Malaria have also been reported in Delhi so far in 2022.

MCD takes strict action against firms for mosquito breeding at construction sites

Earlier this month, the civic authorities in Delhi took strict action against firms, including imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh against a company, after finding mosquitoes breeding at construction sites.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported in high numbers between July and November in Delhi, but this year, the period may stretch until mid-December.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued notices, imposing heavy fines to firms after mosquito-breeding was found at their construction site, and for not making appropriate efforts to prevent it, the MCD had said in a statement. They also added that a construction company that operated a site at IIT-Delhi has been issued a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The MCD has also organised a "massive anti-larval campaign" against mosquito-breeding at many places in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)